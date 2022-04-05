Hot dogs, rightfully, loom large in the American imagination. And just as our nation houses a breathtaking spread of regional pizza styles, America’s many, many different hot dogs inspire continual creativity and spark passionate arguments.



Each regional variation on a hot dog is a reflection of the community that loves it. Every last one deserves a spot in our hearts and our digestive tract, so let’s dive into a compendium of these United States of Hot Dogs. Ready?

One quick thing before we get started: You’re not going to see Dodger Dogs or Fenway Franks on this list. That’s on purpose. If a dog is only available in one place, that’s a house special, not a regional style. Instead, we tried to find hot dog varieties that are associated with the wider place they come from, not just a particular restaurant. Got it? Okay. Let’s proceed.