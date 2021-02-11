Graphic : Libby McGuire

The fact that pizza is made by human hands means that every pie is going to be a little different, no matter how much consistency is baked in (heh) to the process. We wouldn’t have it any other way. But since there’s no one right way to make a pizza, anyone who considers themselves a pizza devotee has dozens upon dozens of varieties to choose from. We want to make your options clear to you. Thus, we present the Big Honkin’ Guide To America’s Regional Pizza Styles.

A few quick notes before we begin:

This is not a ranking of pizza styles. Instead, it’s a compendium, meant to guide you in your pizza-eating journey and introduce you to new styles you might never have heard of.

The list is alphabetized, with a few extra pizza-adjacent items alphabetized separately at the end of the list. (You’ll see what we mean by “pizza-adjacent items” when you get there.)

We’re sticking to the United States. Any attempt to document pizza styles more globally would keep us glued to our desks until the 33rd century.

Not all styles are strictly regional. Some of the pizzas on the list can be found just about everywhere, but are still distinct in the way they’re produced, hence their inclusion in the list.

This guide is not exhaustive. We understand the massive responsibility we have undertaken here, and we want to represent as many pizzas as possible, so if you see that a particular style is not represented, let us know!

Phew. Okay. Ready to learn more about pizza than you ever wanted to know? Let’s go.

