Uh, has anyone checked in on Pepsi lately?

Graphic : PepsiCo ( Getty Images )

What in the fresh hell is going on at Pepsi HQ? Less than a week ago, we reported on Pepsi Mango, the first permanent addition to Pepsi’s flavored cola canon in five years. And just this morning, The Takeout received a press release introducing PEPSI x PEEPS®, a springy and terrifying collab that “combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers love.” The new flavor comes in three 7.5-ounce mini-cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue, and it’s only available via Pepsi’s #HangingWithMyPEEPS (oh, boy) national sweepstakes.

Advertisement

Peep-infused Pepsi is the latest in a bizarre string of Pepsi innovations, which we’ve reported on over the course of the last six months. At this point, it seems like Pepsi’s marketing execs accidentally locked themselves in a conference room with a bunch of flavor scientists. Maybe they’ve had to subsist on nothing but Pepsi for six months, leaving them to gnash their teeth and tear their lab coats while they scream out new flavor possibilities in a sugary stupor. Please, someone, let them out! In the meantime, here’s a brief history of the Pepsi stunts we’ve seen during the last year:

Pepsi Mango: The aforementioned

The Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola: Pepsi released this terror

Pepsi Pepsi Spa Kit: The brand dropped this cola-scented spa kit

The brand dropped this Pepsi Apple Pie: Released in early November, Pepsi Apple Pie was said to “invoke a sense of comfort and nostalgia with warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple.” Admittedly, this one tasted really good. (The Takeout was lucky enough to score a shipment.)

What’s next, Pepsi? We dipping into the savory realm or what? We doing a PEPSI x SARA LEE ROAST BEEF collab? Watch this space, but also, please free the poor Pepsi marketing team.