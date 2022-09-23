Since fall is actually here (sigh), get ready for the onslaught of autumnal flavored items. You’ve already seen the reincarnation of pumpkin spice lattes and, well, pumpkin spice everything, but Pepsi is moving in a totally different direction by releasing a new limited-time-only lineup of sodas. In a press release sent to The Takeout, we learned t his trio is fashioned into the three individual flavors: Graham Cracker, Chocolate, and Toasty Marshmallow. A nd get this: If you mix them together just right, you’re supposed to get the overall flavor of a s’more.

I hate to say it, but that’s a really fun idea. Thankfully it’s not something off the wall like, say, grilled cheese and tomato soup soda , which I wouldn’t put past any brand these days.

The three flavors have their own profiles, so the Graham Cracker version has honey and cinnamon flavors in it, the Chocolate is obviously cocoa heavy with a touch of vanilla, and the Toasty Marshmallow adds layers of “toasted notes to mimic a light fireside flavor.”

The press release also has a handy little recipe guide that shows you how to mix all three into different varieties of s’mores based off your own preferences. The recipes use ratios of each soda to give you an easy guideline as to where to start.

There’s the initial suggestion for the standard issue s’more with 1/3rd of each flavor mixed together, and a marshmallow heavy version, with 1/2 Toasty Marshmallow, 1/4 Graham Cracker, and 1/4 Chocolate. Graham cracker lovers go heavy with 1/2 Graham Cracker soda, and a 1/4 of the other varieties, and the chocolate fan goes super heavy on the Chocolate, with 2/3 chocolate, 1/3 Toasty Marshmallow, with a mere splash of Graham Cracker Pepsi.

Fascinating. Soda mixologists, rejoice. This seems like a fun thing to do with kids, too. Unfortunately, there’s a catch (there’s always a catch), and it’s that these limited-time sodas are only available via social media.

If you want to be in the running, you’ll need to demonstrate how you make your favorite s’mores on Instagram or Twitter, using both hashtags #PepsiSmores and #Sweepstakes. Then you have to follow @Pepsi on whichever platform you respond on. If you’re one of the 2,000 winners selected, you’ll get your chance to mix away. The sweepstakes end on September 27, so you better get to toasting marshmallows now; just be sure to have your phone out to take pictures. Seems like a nice excuse to have a cozy little backyard fire to me.

