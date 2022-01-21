A perfectly cooked steak, a dish of quality pasta, or a tray of expertly roasted vegetables can often shine on their own. But we prefer to think of them as delicious canvases for condiments and sauces—a nd those sauces taste even better when you make them yourself.



Whether you wish to pair your meal with apple ketchup (yes, apple ketchup) , a jalapeño dressing, or a weeknight marinara, we’ve got you covere d with the following recipes . W e’ve even recreated some of our favorite restaurant staples, because who wouldn’t put Shack Sauce on everything if given the chance? Get ready to t urn any meal into a work of art.

