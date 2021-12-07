Apple ketchup is the fourth ketchup recipe The Takeout has published this year. Why? Because making your own ketchup expands your home cooking horizons. There’s a whole world of ketchups out there beyond tomato. Here are our previous ketchup recipes:
- Cucumber Ketchup, which pairs well with fish, lamb, and salty cheeses
- Mushroom Ketchup, a burst of umami for steak, burgers, soups, and salad dressings
- Cranberry Ketchup, great for grilled chicken and other poultry, fancy grilled cheeses, or simple roasted vegetables
Homemade ketchups are not a replacement for Heinz tomato ketchup, which is technically perfect, and better than any “house-made” tomato ketchup I’ve ever tasted. Instead, these recipes are extensions of the ketchup universe, in which foods are blended with salt, vinegar, sugar, and spices to make a tasty sauce with a long shelf life. These ketchups should be looked at (and used as) their own unique thing.
This apple ketchup (which is not to be confused with apple butter) has its own personality, and once you get to know it, you’ll no doubt have plenty of delicious ideas for it. Try putting a dollop of apple ketchup on a cracker with a nice fat slice of cheddar cheese, or brush some on a pork loin while it’s roasting in the oven, or serve it in a bowl alongside a holiday ham. If you come up with any other fun things to do with apple ketchup, post about it in the comments for everyone to enjoy.
Apple Ketchup
- 12 tart apples (like Granny Smiths), peeled, cored, and chopped
- 2 medium yellow onions, chopped
- 2 cups apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
- 2 tsp. Madras curry powder
- 1 tsp. dry mustard powder
- 1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
Mix the the apples, onions, vinegar, sugar, and salt together in a large pot. Add enough cold water to cover and set over high heat until it boils. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in the curry powder, mustard powder, and black pepper. Simmer for a few minutes until the apple ketchup can hold its shape when scooped with a spoon.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then taste for seasoning. Add more sugar/salt/vinegar/spice as you see fit, keeping in mind that the flavors will intensify as the apple ketchup sits. Pour into a glass jar and store in the refrigerator for up to six weeks.
Try pairing your apple ketchup with pork chops, cheddar cheese, or ham.
