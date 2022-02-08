Chicken wings are pretty easy to make at home, whether it’s in your oven or in your air fryer. One of the best things about them is that once you’ve nailed how to cook the wings, all you need to do is toss them in your sauce of choice. For me, it’s always Buffalo wings, and on the side, it always has to be blue cheese dressing. I refuse to eat Buffalo wings without it. I’m not a picky eater, but this is something I won’t budge on. Does that make me weird?

There’s something about its rich, tangy, and slightly funky flavor that cuts through the sharp coating of hot sauce. It’s sort of an unusual pairing, when you think about it. First off, aside from maybe a Cobb salad, you don’t often eat blue cheese with chicken, and then, the concept of dipping a sauce-coated item into another sauce almost seems like overkill. But you know what? That’s why I love blue cheese dressing with Buffalo wings.

But people don’t really mention the dressing when it comes to wing recipes. Buying blue cheese dressing is obviously the convenient choice, but it never, ever, seems to have enough blue cheese in it. So that’s why I highly recommend you make your own, and add a ton yourself. All you have to do is dump all the ingredients in a bowl and stir.

Now, when I say “blue cheese,” I’m talking about the entire family of crumbly blue stuff, like gorgonzola or Roquefort. You can either buy a wedge and roughly crumble it up, or you can buy it in tubs, already crumbled for you.

The final result is a rich blue cheese dressing that you can use not only with chicken wings, but as a salad dressing, dip for nuggets or breadsticks. Use it as a face mask, even. Live the blue cheese dressing lifestyle you always dreamed about and deserve.

Note: I know, blue cheese is highly divisive. I know it grosses some people out. But guess what? You can sub the blue cheese with feta and add a squeeze of lemon juice for some pop. This’ll go perfect with your lemon pepper wings, if that’s how you roll.

Homemade blue cheese dressing that couldn’t be any easier

15 oz. mayonnaise (1 jar)

1/4 cup sour cream

5 oz. crumbled blue cheese, such as gorgonzola

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. black pepper

Whisk all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, transfer to a sealable container and refrigerate until ready to serve. The dressing can be used immediately, but the flavor improves after a few hours in the refrigerator.

Dip away!