If you know anything about Chicago food, you’re probably well aware of one of our favorite condiments in the city: giardini era. This mix of spicy pickled peppers and vegetables in oil is always on offer at sandwich shops, hot dog stands, and Italian beef joints— we even put it on our pizza. Our love for this shit is no joke, and if there’s one thing you’ll always find in my refrigerator ( aside from kimchi) , it’s giardini era.

Every bit of the stuff is valuable, including the soybean oil it’s steeped in. The oil itself takes on the spiciness from the serrano peppers in the giardini era mix (which usually also contains some combination of carrots , onions, celery, cauliflower, garlic, and olives ), which is why you really don’t want to throw it away. That excess oil dripping all over an Italian beef makes for a sandwich you will never, ever, forget.

As a testament to the versatility of giardiniera oil , I came up with a vinaigrette you can use to douse your cured meat sandwiches and salads , inspired by a salad I picked up at Foxtrot Market for lunch. Associate editor Brianna Wellen was the one who tipped me off to the genius concoction of mixed greens, strips of salami , giardini era, and burrata, served with a bright, spicy vinaigrette. I wasn’t expecting it to be so good, but t his thing slayed.

Advertisement

In homage to this excellent use of Chicago’s favorite condiment, I set out to make an all-purpose dressing that would not only use up the leftover giardini era oil at the bottom of the jar, but would also capture the essence of my delicious Foxtrot salad. I now present to you: D ijon giardini era vinaigrette. Say that four times fast.

Dijon G iardini era V inaigrette

2 Tbsp. spicy or mild giardini era, minced

1/2 clove garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. D ijon mustard

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup giardini era oil

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

W hisk giardini era, garlic, D ijon mustard, red wine vinegar, and black pepper together until all ingredients are thoroughly blended.

Advertisement

Combine giardini era oil and extra virgin olive oil in a liquid measuring cup . Start whisking the mustard mixture vigorously, then while continuing to whisk , slowly pour the oil mixture into the bowl in a thin stream until everything is emulsified.

Store in a bottle in refrigerator and shake vigorously just before each use . Use within one month.

Advertisement



