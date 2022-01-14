Have you ever found yourself in the mood for a big cup of ranch dressing, just to find yourself fresh out of the stuff when you went to the fridge? It’s a common problem, and many of us have been afflicted at one point or another. Well, fear not, because with a few simple ingredients, you can make yourself something greater than plain ol’ bottled ranch dressing—you can make cilantro ranch dressing. Keep these staples on hand and you’ll never have a ranch dressing emergency again.

Cilantro ranch dressing pairs great with these air fried pickled red onions, but really, there’s no wrong way to serve and eat this versatile condiment. You can put it on salads and sandwiches, use it as a marinade for boneless skinless chicken breasts, or pour it into a bowl and eat heaping servings of it with chips, veggies, or spoons. If you have any brilliant ideas for how to use this cilantro ranch dressing in your personal or professional life, please leave them in the comments below. There is no such thing as “too much” when it comes to ranch dressing wisdom.



Cilantro Ranch Dressing

1/2 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp. milk

Juice of 1 small lime or lemon

2 Tbsp. dried chives

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

A palmful of chopped cilantro leaves and stems (a bit less than 1/4 cup, though there’s no need to be exact)

3/4 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

Whisk everything together, and that’s it. Seriously, that’s all you need to do. The longer this sits, the better the flavors will get, so if you have any sort of patience, cover the bowl in plastic wrap and let it hang out in the fridge for a while. Before serving, give your cilantro ranch dressing a taste, then tweak with more salt, herbs, and/or spices as you see fit.