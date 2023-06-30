9 Foods to Get Excited About in July

The summer heat is in full swing, and whether you need a cold drink to help you cool off or a sweet treat to celebrate the season, these brands have your menu covered. Just like a summer fling, though, not all of these products will last long. It’s best to jump on these items while they have their brief moment in the sun. Here are nine exciting new foods to look out for in July.
Gong Cha’s new peach drinks
Peach is the flavor of summer 2023, and Gong Cha is serving it up in three different drinks this season. Starting July 1, Gong Cha will offer Peach Milk Tea with Coconut Jelly, Peach Oolong Tea, and Frozen Peach Tea. The first of the new drinks intertwines milk tea with peach syrup and coconut jelly, the second combines juicy pearls with Oolong tea and peachy sweetness, and the third has blended black tea infused with a peach syrup.
Casey’s new thin crust pizza
Casey’s is embracing its Midwestern roots with a pizza style the convenience store chain has never tackled before: square-cut thin crust pies. Available now, the thin-crust comes in both medium and large sizes and the crust is described as crispy with a hint of sea-salt, which helps the toppings shine. The new pizzas start at $13.99.
Oreo x Super Mario
A classic cookie has collaborated with classic video game IP to make a highly anticipated limited-time Super Mario Bros.–themed Oreo. The “Oreo x Super Mario” cookies feature 16 unique embossments, including Mario, Luigi, Power-ups, a Super Star, a coin, and Bowser. The cookies are the Double Stuf variety, and while the initial release sold out in just 48 hours, the cookies will be available at retailers nationwide starting July 10.
Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu
In the midst of the summer heat, Taco Bell has brought back its hottest offerings for a limited time. The Volcano Menu consists of the Volcano Burrito for $3.99, the Volcano Taco for $2.49, and Lava Sauce (a spicy nacho cheese condiment) as a $1 add-on to any menu item. If you’re torn on what to order, customers can order a Volcano Meal, which includes the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, and a drink for $7.49.
KRAFT NotCheese slices
Even the lactose-sensitive deserve cheese on their burger at any cookout. The Kraft Heinz Not Company has just launched KRAFT NotCheese, a line of plant-based slices offered in provolone, cheddar, and American varieties. The slices are made to mimic the look, texture, and taste of their animal-based counterparts, and they’re currently available at retailers nationwide.
Krispy Kreme Stars and Stripes Dozen
The most patriotic offering on this roundup comes from Krispy Kreme: For a limited time, customers can purchase the Stars and Stripes Dozen, which features a Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, Freedom Flag Doughnut, and All-American Apple Pie Doughnut, along with Original Glazed. In addition to being sold by the dozen, the doughnuts can be purchased individually or in a special six-pack at participating grocery stores like Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, and Wakefern. Also, if you wear red, white, and blue to a Krispy Kreme on July 4, you can get a free Original Glazed.
Zaxby’s funnel cake
A true summer festival classic has made its way to Zaxby’s menu. The Southern quick-service restaurant chain has added funnel cakes to its menu for a limited time starting at $3.49. The classic funnel cake has a light, fluffy batter and, like at any carnival, is served golden brown, topped with powdered sugar. A creamy caramel sauce is served on the side for dipping.
Potbelly’s Cookie Butter Shake
Potbelly is introducing a cool sweet treat to its menu in the form of a brand-new shake. The Cookie Butter Shake will be available while supplies last, ranging in price from $5.29 to $5.49. The new hand-dipped shake features fresh-baked cookie flavors blended with vanilla ice cream, hints of caramelized sugar, and cinnamon. As with all Potbelly shakes, it comes with a little butter cookie adorning the straw.
KFC Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich
In celebration of summer and the upcoming National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, KFC is adding a new sandwich to its menu for a limited time. Beginning July 3, customers can try the new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, which consists of a white meat fillet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC’s Honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese, and pickles, all on a brioche bun.