Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu Has One Can’t-Miss Item

W ith its recent barrage of throwback campaigns, Taco Bell’s been holding everyone’s attention . The chain briefly resurrected the beloved Enchirito (my personal favorite) in May , and it will be reviving an item with a cult following, the Beefy Crunch Burrito, this coming August. But today, now, you can get another throwback for a limited time: the Taco Bell Volcano Menu. Fans have been clamoring for it since it went away in 2016, and it’ll be available nationwide starting June 29 for a limited time.

The Taco Bell Volcano Menu, explained

Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu is nice and tight. It only consists of three items: a Volcano Burrito ($3.99), Volcano Taco ($2.49), and Lava sauce ($1 as an add-on ). If you want to try it all , a Volcano Meal costs $7.49 and includes the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco, and a drink .

The Volcano Burrito features seasoned rice, a double helping of seasoned beef, three-cheese blend, sour cream, crunchy Fiesta strips, and Lava Sauce, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. The Volcano Taco, meanwhile, is pretty simple: seasoned beef, lettuce, a three-cheese blend, and Lava Sauce, all in what the brand calls an “ iconic fiery red Volcano crunchy taco shell.”

Lava S auce is a spicy nacho cheese sauce that’s unique to the Volcano M enu, and it’s the ingredient that distinguishes these offerings from all of the other Taco Bell items. T he Lava S auce itself can be purchased as an add-on to any other item on Taco Bell’s menu. It’s sure to add some nice heat to a Crunchwrap Supreme or a very cheap Bean B urrito, and it’s well worth the $1 upcharge .

What does the Taco Bell Volcano Taco taste like?

I’m part of the American population that has never tasted the Volcano Menu before , so I came in with a palate uncolored by nostalgia. I started with the Volcano Taco, which, for all the hubbub surrounding it, is actually pretty minimalistic by Taco Bell standards , since all it contains alongside the beef is cheese, sauce, and lettuce.

At first I was a bit underwhelmed, but when I finally got to a spot in the taco with a substantial amount of Lava sauce in it, I started to understand the appeal. While I wouldn’t call the cheese sauce challengingly spicy, it does have a pleasant kick to it. And al though the build on the Volcano Taco is simple, it’s also perfectly designed to showcase the Lava S auce.

It must be said that t he shell really is strikingly red in a Takis sort of way, but there’s nothing to worry about—it’s not spicy . It’s just a regular hard corn shell, and the color’s just for show. If there were a combo meal of three Volcano Tacos and a drink, I’d crush that in a heartbeat (but alas, there isn’t one).

What does the Taco Bell Volcano Burrito taste like?

Frankly, the Volcano Burrito’s construction kind of sucks. It boasts a double helping of beef, but with such a large volume of bland rice in it, the extra meat is hard to detect . M y love of Taco Bell’s crunchy Fiesta s trips, by the way, is very conditional. If I’m eating them right away, I love them, since they’re still crunchy. If you have to wait for five minutes to dig into your burrito , they’re already mushy, destroying their entire appeal. The strips couldn’t hold on for the few minutes it took to get my food home, and by the time I bit into the burrito, they were baby food. There’s no way they’ll last for anyone who orders delivery.

T he real star of the show is the Lava S auce, which unfortunately becomes lost in the starchy rice. And though I normally love sour cream in a Taco Bell burrito, in this case it only serves to further dilute the flavor of the Lava S auce. For a menu item that’s supposed to showcase its spicy sauce, the total package was surprisingly bland. Hard pass on the Volcano Burrito.

T he best way to enjoy Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu (while you can)

In order to best enjoy the Volcano Menu, I’d simply recommend that you add Lava S auce to your favorite existing Taco Bell menu item. After all, the sauce is really the crux of the new menu, and it’s a versatile one . The Volcano Taco is fine, but it’s so minimal that it might leave you craving s omething more complex. Why not get creative instead?

You can think bigger. The Lava S auce comple ments a Crunchwrap Supreme, makes a great add-on to the Nacho s Supreme , and act as a great dipping sauce for Nacho Fries (if you can find them anywhere) . Hell, it would even make Taco Bell’s standard quesadilla nice and gooey with an added kick. Why restrict yourself to a few lone promotional items? There’s not one thing stopping you from turning Taco Bell’s entire menu into one giant lava flow, which means, of course, that you should.