Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries for the millionth time

Nacho Fries are coming back to Taco Bell! Wait. You’ve heard that one before. In fact, you’ve heard that announcement exactly six times in the last four years. Don’t get me wrong, the Nacho Fries are pretty terrific. I have zero gripe with them. They’re seasoned well, and if you’re lucky to get a batch straight from the fryer to dip in some molten nacho cheese, you’ve got a good thing going. Cherish that moment.

But by now, the limited-time-only thing is starting to drive me nuts. I understand that drumming up excitement for a product gets people motivated, but the strategy got old like three cycles ago. I’m sure many of you feel similarly. Anyway, to celebrate (er, promote) the revival, Taco Bell has created a 20-page manga, called Fry Force Manga to appeal to the youth today. The story follows a character named Rei, who is motivated by the disappearance of her brother, and this all has something to do with the reappearance of Nacho Fries. The story will come in installments, with the next comic slated to run on July 22. You can check the comic out on Taco Bell’s website.

“But surely that can’t be all,” you say. You’re right: there’s more. There’s a new variety of Nacho Fries coming out as well, and they’ll be in the “Loaded Taco Style.” According to Taco Bell, that means they’ll have warm cheese sauce, reduced fat sour cream, and savory seasoned beef on top. Product shots seem to indicate that there’ll also be tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese added on top too, because who the hell doesn’t love shredded lettuce on their cheese fries?

The new menu item follows past fry variations like Rattlesnake Fries, Reaper Ranch Fries, and Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. Here, babies: have these Nacho Fries to silence your complaining about the loss of the Mexican Pizza.