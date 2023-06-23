The 6 Best Grocery Products of 2023, So Far

Fast food promotions might get all the hype and the glory, but let’s focus for a moment on the foods that sit patiently on grocery store shelves, ready to rock our world. Though some are clearly designed to generate buzz, others are quiet champions of the condiment or snack aisle, succeeding entirely on the merits of the product rather than relying on flashy gimmicks.

Advertisement

Here are six products released in 2023 that have seriously impressed us. While they might be limited-time-only offerings, we’ll cherish the time we’ve gotten to spend with them.