Memorial Day marks the beginning of one of the best times of the year: grilling season. The next three months (maybe more, if we’re lucky!) will be filled with fire, charcoal, smoke, and too many tasty backyard bites to count. This is not amateur hour, folks.



But if you are a beginner, don’t fret. We’ve gathered valuable cookout intel that can make a grill master out of anyone, from tips and tricks for grill maintenance to crowd-pleasing recipes for carnivores, vegans, and cocktail-drinkers alike.