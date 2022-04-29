Let’s face it: people are opinionated about their food. So are we, by the way (mayo on hot dogs, anyone?). Personally, I think it’s really entertaining when people get mad at each other about their food preferences, especially online. That’s when the real barbs come out, and the purists decry the choices of people who like to deviate from tried and true standards. You should all see what happens when you say the words “ketchup” and “hot dogs” in the same sentence here in Chicago.

Here are 10 of the most argued-about foods. Don’t be shy—let us know if you have any strong opinions on any of them, because like I said, I like a good food fight now and again.

