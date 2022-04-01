Mayo belongs on hot dogs

There’s one condiment in the backyard cookout canon that incites rage like no other: mayonnaise. While it’s not something everyone immediately reaches for when topping their frankfurter, we firmly believe that mayo has its place on wieners. Ever try a Sonoran dog? Absolutely divine.

Mixing ketchup and mayonnaise together to create a next-level french fry dipping sauce is already standard practice. So why shouldn’t we apply the same concept to hot dogs? Why do people still kick and scream when presented with this rich, fatty, beautifully simple topping? Mayonnaise belongs on hot dogs. Full stop.