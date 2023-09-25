12 Creative Ways to Use Ice Cube Trays

Whether you have a backyard herb garden or prefer buying them, chances are you’ve wondered how to keep herbs fresh for longer; one easy solution involves an ice tray. Herbs like basil, parsley, rosemary, and oregano can be dried and kept in a cupboard, but freezing them in oil helps p reserve their green goodness . T ake your desired herbs and rinse them, patting them dry or using a salad spinner to get rid of excess moisture. ( Though hardly a fun step, this is essential to ensure they don’t lose their oomph to spoilage.) Once the herbs are chopped and placed in a clean, empty ice tray, fill the tray with olive oil. A tray is a great way to keep an array of herbs separated, all while saving some precious freezer space since they can be stacked on top of each other.