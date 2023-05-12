The ice cream maker is a kitchen appliance owned by many and employed by few. Sure, you might haul it out once or twice each sunny season to make a batch of French vanilla, but summer quickly gets away from many of us, and the idea of committing one’s weekend to churning up a pint can grow daunting. That’s why we should all make homemade ice cream a habit—when it becomes routine, it becomes easily achievable.

What follows are recipes for all kinds of ice cream (inventive flavors ahead!), most of which require only minimal cooking, like melting chocolate, or no cooking at all. Most importantly, you’ll receive tips for streamlining the process, plus lots of inspiration for your own custom pints. Ice cream doesn’t have to be complicated; it only ever has to be delicious.