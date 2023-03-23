10 Tricks Baristas Use to Make Your Coffee Taste Better

How to steam milk tutorial

Experienced baristas know that creating foam is an art all its own. Learning to maneuver the steam wand ( the part of an espresso machine responsible for foaming milk) isn’t as simple as it might seem , since the technique changes based on which drink is being prepared. A cappuccino, for instance, requires more foam than a latte. This means the milk needs more air, so it will be steamed for a little longer. Meanwhile, p lant-based milks made from almonds or oats contain more water and less fat than whole milk, so the steaming will be quicker, as las there’s less fat to foam up with air . A successful milk steaming won’t sound too loud—if it does, this means the milk is receiving too much air.

