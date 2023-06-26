The 6 Worst Fast Food Items of 2023, So Far

With 2023 half over, it’s time to take stock of what the fast food landscape has offered us so far. The good news is that most promotions have been stellar, with a few knockouts restoring our faith in fried foods. But not everything can be a winner, and in an industry of ceaseless innovation, there are bound to be a few flops.

Here are the six fast food releases in 2023 that have proven the most disappointing to our team of taste testers. It’s not necessarily that they taste bad; sometimes we just let our expectations get too high, or the product didn’t live up to its lofty promises . Whatever the case, these items are a good reminder that not all limited-time promotions are destined for the permanent menu.