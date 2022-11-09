Fast food sauces are nearly limitless in their utility. You can use them to comple ment a sandwich, taco, pizza, you name it—anything that needs to taste a little more lively. We can’t get enough of these mass-produced condiments, and we’re excited to report that one of our very favorites is now available at the grocery store as well as the drive-thru.

As reported by Brand Eating, Arby’s has released both Arby’s Sauce and Horsey Sauce in select major grocery store chains. The restaurant’s new crinkle- cut fries are also available in the frozen section, but we’re mostly pumped about the Horsey Sauce.

What makes Arby’s Horsey Sauce unique

While mayo-based Horsey Sauce, flavored with horseradish, isn’t quite as sinus-clearing as some o ther store-bought sauces, the fact that it contains horseradish at all is pretty unique in the fast food landscape . Horseradish has the perfect spicy flavor profile to complement beef, which is why I always reach for the Horsey Sauce when I’m dressing an Arby’s Beef ’ N Cheddar. Its sharp tang cuts through the sturdiness of the red meat, and in the context of Arby’s, Horsey Sauce has an appealing sweetness to it that simply adds another layer of flavor to any sandwich.

Arby’s Sauce is worth noting, too, though it’s really more of a background flavor. Described by the brand as “ A sweet and tangy sauce with hints of vinegar, garlic and onion,” this sauce is best for whenever you need some tangy flavor that’s not quite as aggressive as barbecue sauce. There’s a reason this is the default condiment on a regular Arby’s roast beef sandwich: Y ou might not always remember it’s there, but it breathes a little extra life into the classics on the menu.

Though Brand Eating says Arby’s Sauce, Horsey Sauce, and Arby’s crinkle-cut fries are only available at a few chain stores, they’re at major ones: Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson s. So instead of hoarding Arby’s packets at home in your sauce drawer, you can just get a whole bottle to keep in the fridge and drown your roast beef sandwiches whenever you please.

