The fast food landscape is vast and varied, and its menus come accented with so many sauce options that all the different little cups and packets would probably stack up to the moon. But with all those varieties on hand, some condiments are downright fantastic while others can be safely forgotten forever.
Among the crowd, there’s a bunch I really do think are quiet champions that we don’t talk about enough, ones that I really do think are awesome beyond plain old barbecue sauce. Let’s take a ride through the unsung heroes of fast food sauces, shall we?