Wendy’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich (and Biscuit)

Wendy’s was on a hot honey kick this year, releasing two new sandwiches at the same time, including its first new breakfast item in years, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, and the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit failed by whiffing the fundamentals. The components of the sandwich itself are just a nondescript biscuit and a dry piece of fried chicken, and if the base sandwich itself just sort of sucks, then nothing can rescue it, no matter what kind of exciting condiment you put on top.

The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, meanwhile, was both underwhelming and overwhelming at the same time. The concept makes sense, taking a base chicken patty and making it sweet, spicy, and tart, but it just didn’t feel that inspired. The salt content was too much. The chicken patty was salty. The cheese was salty. The bacon was super salty. No amount of honey would be enough to rein in the saltiness of this thing. So it crashed spectacularly, and not in an entertaining way.