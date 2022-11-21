Fast food chains had some major menu modifications this year, from a wave of trendy meatless offerings to sandwiches that challenged America’s spice tolerance. The Takeout was lucky enough to taste some of the best products released nationwide in 2022—and some of the worst.



Some of these fast food items were limited-time-only offers that made a swift exit, while others were permanent additions to the menu or revivals due to popular demand. Although not every sandwich and side was a winner, the following items certainly were.