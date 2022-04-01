For the first time in 20 years, Dairy Queen has made an expansion to its hot food menu by releasing a new line of so-called Stackburgers. CNBC reports that the release comes sh ortly after the company announced record sales in 2021. Just like most companies, Dairy Queen took a hit at the beginning of the pandemic, but eventually, sales outpaced 2019 levels by 17%, and now the chain, which has thousands of locations worldwide, has hit its stride. So, naturally, it’s ready to experiment with the menu a bit.



Undertaking a fast food menu overhaul is never done quickly, nor considered lightly. Research and development takes a few years to happen, and t he Stackburger line began development back in 2019 as Dairy Queen formulated a new bun that could stand up to the weight of up to three burger patties. Next, the company decided to change up its cheese options, switching to a sharper American cheese than its predecessor, along with a white cheddar option.

Eventually, Dairy Queen settled on five new burgers for its lineup , available in two- or three- patty sizes. Two patties amounts to 1/3 pound of beef, while three comes out to 1/2 pound. Here’s what’s on offer:

Original Cheeseburger: American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard

Two Cheese Deluxe: American cheese, white cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, mayo, ketchup

Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe: The same as the Two Cheese Deluxe, plus applewood smoked bacon

Loaded A.1.: American cheese, onion rings, bacon, A.1. Thick and Hearty Sauce, and creamy peppercorn sauce

FlameThrower: Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, tomato, lettuce, and FlameThrower sauce

On paper, these burgers sound pretty straightforward and serviceable. There’s nothing among that list of descriptions that I wouldn’t happily order in some fashion, at any restaurant.

I visited my local Dairy Queen to see how the burgers stacked up (sorry). A whole revamped burger lineup deserves careful consideration, so I’ve ranked the burgers from worst to best below. Little did I know how difficult that would be.