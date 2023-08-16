Why Is There No Bacon McMuffin?

Wendy’s recently announced it would be adding two new permanent English M uffin S andwiches to the breakfast menu. One of them, featuring sausage, a freshly cooked egg, and American cheese, is the spitting image of an Egg McMuffin with Sausage from McDonald’s. The other Wendy’s sandwich has all the same components , except it swaps the sausage patty for crispy strips of bacon. It’s hard to say no to bacon.

It makes me wonder about McDonald’s own McMuffins . When ordering an Egg McMuffin, customers in the U.S. have two meat options: a sausage patty or a circular slice of Canadian bacon. Why is there no option to order a McMuffin with r egular bacon? That seems like a no- brainer, right?

Advertisement

Which McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches contain bacon?

It would be one thing if McDonald’s didn’t have bacon available in its inventory, but there’s bacon on all kinds of McDonald’s menu items already— in fact, it’s already an existing ingredient on some of McDonald’s other breakfast sandwiches.

Advertisement Advertisement

The streaky, salty goodness is on the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit , along with the Bacon McGriddles sandwich, and the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel s andwich ( only available in select markets). In 2018, bacon was also a key feature of the limited-time Triple Breakfast Stacks. If bacon is so plentiful at McDonald’s, why doesn’t it ever nestle into an English muffin?

It turns out that bacon is present on McMuffins, just not in the United States. The McDonald’s Canada menu features a Bacon ‘N Egg McMuffin as part of the regular breakfast menu. A nd no, you smartasses, it’s not Canadian bacon up there , but rather the crispy strips. How ironic that the US is stuck with Canadian bacon and Canada enjoys the streaky stuff.

Advertisement

Could the bacon strips be more costly to stock? Does it take a longer time to prepare them on the flattop ? These are all possibilities, but they remain unconfirmed, as McDonald’s declined to comment on the lack of Bacon McMuffins.

Short of making a this breakfast sandwich for yourself at home (which you can certainly do) , there’s one way to get what you truly want at McDonald’s. Fair warning , though: it’ll cost you.

Advertisement

How to order a B acon McMuffin at McDonald’s

Eggs, at least, are something you can customize on your McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches ; check out our explainer on the multiple types of eggs you can order and the benefits of each . However, customizing the meat option on a McMuffin isn’t nearly as easy.

Advertisement

You can order a Bacon McMuffin at McDonald’s, but only by doing some tinkering in the mobile app. Select bacon as an add-on to a McMuffin sandwich; since it can only be selected as an add-on, it’ll cost you extra.

You can’t request a one-to-one breakfast meat swap, which means if you only want the bacon , you’ll either have to manually remove the other meats from your McMuffin or specially request that the standard meat be omitted from your sandwich (either via the app or in person at the register).

Advertisement

None of this negates the additional charge incurred for the bacon. At my local McDonald’s, the bacon adds $1.99 to the price of a McMuffin, bringing the total price of a hacked B acon McMuffin to an unappealing $5.68. Still, it’s a price I’m willing to pay, albeit infrequently, for getting exactly what I want out of my McDonald’s breakfast experience. And it’s better than making my whole kitchen smell like frying bacon for days on end.