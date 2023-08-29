7 Foods That Aren’t as Vegan-Friendly as They Seem

Plant-based diets are on the rise in the United States. While animal cruelty is often cited as a reason to go vegetarian or vegan, more people are moving to plant-based for its eco-friendly reputation and for health reasons as well. According to the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, a low-fat, plant-based diet can have a range of positive health effects. Whatever the reason, plant-based is on the rise: Allied Market Research notes the vegan food market is expected to grow from a $19.7 billion market in 2020 to a $36.3 billion one in 2030.

Yet while more people are choosing a plant-based lifestyle, animal products can pop up in surprising ways in the culinary world, which makes navigating a restaurant menu or grocery aisle a bit of a challenge. What follows are seven foods you might assume are plant-based, but are produced in ways that can introduce animal products into the mix. As long as you know what’s in these commercial products, you can make the plant-based choices that are right for you.