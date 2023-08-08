A Casual Guide to Grocery Store Squash

Grocery

A Casual Guide to Grocery Store Squash

Take this as your informal introduction to the squash you'll find across every season.

By
Laura Wheatman Hill
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Acorn squash and butternut squash roasted on pan
Photo: EQRoy (Shutterstock)

I recently had some squash foisted upon me. I’m used to a late summer gifting of zucchini, but these bumpy, horn-shaped yellow beauties were new to me. Turns out they were just a variant of the usual yellow squash—in this case, a crookneck.

Advertisement

I absolutely hated squash as a child, but I’ve come to love and appreciate this versatile, easy to grow, and widely available produce for all that it can become once you haul it back to your kitchen. Here’s a guide to the varieties of squash you’re most likely to find at the grocery store or farmers market, and how to approach each one. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

An overview of summer squash

An overview of summer squash

Zucchini pasta
Photo: Allison Robicelli, Graphic: Rebecca Fassola

Summer squash is a broad category of produce, and more specific examples of it, like zucchini, might sometimes be referred to this way instead. There are many varieties of summer squash on offer at the grocery store or market, not to mention the stuff growing in a backyard garden near you.

Advertisement

All summer squash have a similar texture when cooked (just slightly spongy) and generally share a mild flavor. They’re a good vehicle for sauces, spices, and marinades, and never threaten to overpower the flavors you pair them with.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Zucchini

Zucchini

zucchini
Photo: mahey (Shutterstock)

Yes, zucchini is a summer squash; it just gets its own unique name because we use it so often. While I’m sure you’ve seen giant zucchini, it’s actually better to pick them when they’re closer to the size of a large cucumber—not a pickling one, but more the size of one you’d slice for salads. The resemblance between zucchini and cucumber can sometimes be hazardous; I accidentally cooked a cucumber thinking it was a zucchini once. Do not recommend.

Advertisement

Some zucchini are round and resemble more of an underripe pumpkin, maintaining their signature green color.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Yellow squash

Yellow squash

yellow summer squash
Photo: Zigzag Mountain Art (Shutterstock)

Yellow squash looks like zucchini but without the telltale green rind. Like zucchini, it’s best to harvest it when it’s slightly immature; this will mean more preserved flavor and thin skin. Both zucchini and yellow squash are good candidates for running through a spiralizer and creating delicate “zoodles,” which you can add to pasta or swap in for the noodles entirely. For best results, cook squash noodles only briefly so they don’t fall apart.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Crookneck

Crookneck

crookneck squash
Photo: k-photography_113 (Shutterstock)

Crookneck squash is a type of yellow squash, and it’s the same basic product as general yellow squash except for the shape and (most often) the texture of the outside, which is bumpier here. You should pick these sooner rather than later to keep the skin from getting too thick.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Patty Pan

Patty Pan

patty pan squash
Photo: Irina Zharkova31 (Shutterstock)

I am rather fond of the name of this lesser-known summer squash, which has a notable “squished” shape with a scalloped edge—some liken its shape to a UFO. It derives its name from a type of cake made in a scalloped pan. This squash comes in many colors and has other names in other places, most adorably “button squash.”

Advertisement

These are often baked, boiled, or fried, though in some Ukrainian and Polish preparations, they are pickled. Try saying “pickled patty pan” five times fast.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Chayote

Chayote

Chayote
Photo: Oil LS (Shutterstock)

While it’s now grown all over the world, this green, ridged squash originated in Mexico. Remember how squash is a fruit? Some say the chayote squash tastes like apples, while others compare it to a cucumber. Generally, you can expect the flavor to be bland and versatile, just like any summer squash. It’s most often prepared like a vegetable, so try sauteing, grilling, or roasting it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Tromboncino

Tromboncino

tromboncino squash
Photo: ZayacSK (Shutterstock)

As you can maybe guess, this is an Italian variety of squash that’s shaped like a trombone, kind of. You want one that’s about a foot long to preserve the integrity of the flavor. Firmer and with fewer seeds than many other squash varieties, these can be cooked as you would a yellow squash or zucchini.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

An overview of winter squash

An overview of winter squash

Delicata squash roasted with cheese
Photo: EQRoy (Shutterstock)

Many squash peak in the fall and winter. Their appearance signals the changing of the season, making you think of warm soups or pie. They often keep for a long time in the pantry, which is why they’re a great wintertime staple.

Advertisement

Unlike summer squash, it’s best to let these reach maturity before harvesting and cooking. While one usually eats the skin or rind of summer squash, winter squash’s exteriors are almost always removed before or after cooking and not eaten.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

Pumpkins in wheelbarrow
Photo: Jim Corwin (Getty Images)

A uniquely sweet squash. If you’ve ever gone to a pumpkin patch, you’ll know there are a wide variety of pumpkins, many with “ugly” lumps or variations and in many colors. In fact, there isn’t really any botanical specificity here; a pumpkin is just one of those “know it when you see it” things. The classic orange ones are the kind most often cooked in pies, soups, quick breads, and other fall favorites. Fun fact: Pumpkin spice isn’t usually referring to the taste of pumpkin, but rather the combination of nutmeg, cinnamon, and other spices associated with pumpkin-based desserts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Butternut

Butternut

butternut squash
Photo: Elliotte Rusty Harold (Shutterstock)

One of the best for soups due to its texture and flavor, this long, bell-shaped squash has a warm orange color and a flavor similar to pumpkin. As such, butternut squash is often used similarly, though more likely as a savory addition than as a sweet. An easy side dish is to simply slice it into cubes along with other squash or root vegetables, toss with oil and spices, roast in the oven, and serve as a side. It can also be used in muffins, breads, or pies as one would use pumpkin. There is also a sweeter variant, the honeynut squash.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Acorn

Acorn

acorn squash
Photo: meunierd (Shutterstock)

Named for its shape, acorn squash is a versatile and delicious fall and winter side dish. Green on the outside and yellow-orange on the inside, this one screams coziness—plus, it’s equally great as a vessel for sausage and other savory fillings or roasted with sweetener (sugar or maple syrup) and served on the side of a more savory main course. This is the most perishable of winter squashes, so don’t wait too long to cook it after purchasing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

spaghetti squash
Photo: Zigzag Mountain Art (Shutterstock)

Spaghetti squash is so named because the flesh, when cooked, comes apart from the rind in spaghetti-like strings. The exterior is usually golden yellow but can also be white or orange. With a shape similar to a watermelon, this squash is usually fairly large when mature, between two and five pounds. Because of the texture, spaghetti squash is often used in place of or in addition to string-based pastas. Here are several ways to cook with it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Delicata

Delicata

delicata squash
Photo: Gurcharan Singh (Shutterstock)

I love the pattern on the outside of a delicata squash, with its cream-colored ridges and green stripes. When cut down the middle and then sliced into half-rings, the resulting shape is a pretty arch, which makes roasted delicata an attractive holiday side dish. It’s also a good vessel for meat or other fillings. Unlike many winter squash, these are noticeably sweet and have edible skin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Kabocha

Kabocha

kabocha squash
Photo: Roshp (Shutterstock)

These are usually shaped like a pumpkin, but are smaller and green. They often have the alternate name “Japanese pumpkin,” although in Japan the word kabocha also refers to the orange type of pumpkin we associate with Halloween and pie. The flavor is described as a pumpkin mixed with a sweet potato and is generally one of the sweetest squash. It’s often used like pumpkin or butternut in side dishes, soups, and desserts.

Advertisement

16 / 16