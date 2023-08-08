A Casual Guide to Grocery Store Squash

I recently had some squash foisted upon me. I’m used to a late summer gifting of zucchini, but these bumpy, horn-shaped yellow beauties were new to me. Turns out they were just a variant of the usual yellow squash—in this case, a crookneck.
I absolutely hated squash as a child, but I’ve come to love and appreciate this versatile, easy to grow, and widely available produce for all that it can become once you haul it back to your kitchen. Here’s a guide to the varieties of squash you’re most likely to find at the grocery store or farmers market, and how to approach each one.