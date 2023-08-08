A Casual Guide to Grocery Store Squash

I recently had some squash foisted upon me. I’m used to a late summer gifting of zucchini, but these bumpy, horn-shaped yellow beauties were new to me. Turns out they were just a variant of the usual yellow squash—in this case, a crookneck.



I absolutely hated squash as a child, but I’ve come to love and appreciate this versatile, easy to grow, and widely available produce for all that it can become once you haul it back to your kitchen . Here’s a guide to the varieties of squash you’re most likely to find at the grocery store or farmers market, and how to approach each one.