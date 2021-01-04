9 salad ideas for a fresh start in 2021

Honeydew Salad

Graphic : Allison Corr

It’s not exactly that honeydew has a bad rap—it’s that it doesn’t have much of a rap at all. We wanted to do right by this neglected fruit, so we’ve given the green melon its own starring role in Honeydew Salad, a leafy meal that uses both fresh and pickled melon to bring out a variety of flavors. The melon’s edible seeds are toasted and repurposed into a crunchy topping, and the whole thing is topped with the crumbly cheese of your choice and tossed in a simple vinaigrette. It’s a perfectly satisfying salad that uses a sweet ingredient in a fun new way. Get the recipe here.