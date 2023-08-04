7 Ways to Use All That Summer Squash

Kebabs are my favorite thing to make with summer squash. My kids even like helping me assemble them because of the multicolored presentation and the opportunity to stab things. To make a true rainbow, I use red and orange peppers, yellow or crookneck squash, green zucchini or tromboncino, and purple onions. I season with salt and pepper, then I go one of two routes: adding this Nonna Pia’s balsamic glaze, or a combination of cumin and chili powder if I want a more fajita-like end product. I grill them for about five minutes on each side, depending on how thick the veggies are cut, and check for doneness with a fork.

You can also slice the squash into thin slices for grilling, or slice it in half and slap it on the grate as you might do with a slab of meat. There are also grill-safe containers if you want to cook them all cut up in smaller pieces. Good old-fashioned aluminum foil is also a good container for grilling veggies, especially if you have an interesting marinade on them. Use chopped grilled squash as a side or mixed into salads.