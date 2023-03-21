10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World

10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World

It's not just gin and juice. Snoop is is a well-rounded connoisseur.

Angela L. Pagán
Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

When you think about plant-based meat, rosé, or breakfast cereal, your mind might not immediately call up 17-time Grammy nominee Snoop Dogg, but maybe it should. The rapper/actor/TV personality/business mogul has quietly made a mark on the food and beverage world over the past decade. Quietly, but not silently.

From product launches to brand partnerships, Snoop Dogg has extended his cred beyond the music industry, whether by lending his image to successful products or rolling out entirely new ones. Let’s look back at all the times Snoop has focused on edibles of all kinds.

19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red and Snoop Cali Rosé Wine

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: 19 Crimes

Australian-based 19 Crimes has been producing wine since 2012, but the label’s 2020 collaboration with Snoop Dogg was its first release of a California wine and the beginning of a beautiful multi-year relationship. The first wine to be released with the rapper’s face on it was Snoop Cali Red, a red blend (Snoop was born and raised in California). Since then, Snoop Dogg Cali Blanc, Snoop Dogg Cali Gold, and Snoop Dogg Cali Rosé have also been added to the lineup. Each bottle is priced at $15, so it’s relatively affordable to sip on Snoop’s classiest of juices.

INDOxyz coffee

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: INDOxyz

Although not on shelves just yet, INDOxyz, a “premium lifestyle coffee company,” is Snoop Dogg’s latest culinary business venture. The partnership between Indonesian coffee entrepreneur Michael Riady and Snoop Dogg came about when Riady allegedly introduced Snoop to Indonesian coffee for the first time.

I want to make coffee fun and cool and having Snoop as a partner gives us that edge,” Riady said in a press release.

Those who live in California and Las Vegas will be the first to try INDOxyz’s cold brew beverage, priced at $5.99, and/or the whole beans, priced at $17.99. The eventual national launch will make the product available at Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, and Amazon, among other retailers.

Snazzle Os Edibles

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Image: TSUMo Snacks

This collaboration between Snoop Dogg and edibles producer TSUMo Snacks had to be a no-brainer, considering the artist’s open and well-documented love of cannabis. Since THC-infused foods are commonly sold as candy and sweets, TSUMo and Snoop decided to go for a savory option instead. Snazzle Os—sort of like Funyuns, but infused with cannabis—are available in both onion and spicy onion flavor. Launched in October 2022, these can be found either on the brand’s website or at local dispensaries.

From Crook to Cook, a celebrity cookbook

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Graphic: Graphic: Karl Gustafson, Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET (Getty Images)

Not only does Snoop Dogg love to be the public face of some well-targeted product launches, but it seems as though he also likes to chef it up in the kitchen. Back in 2018, he released From Crook To Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. The book offers a number of recipes with names that are very much on brand for Snoop Dogg, including Not Ya Mama’s Corn Muffin and Mile-High Omelet. When the book released, Snoop shared with The Takeout some of his most important rules in the kitchen: “Keep it laid back... And remember to turn the oven off. That’s the wrong kind of blaze.”

Snoop Cereal

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Image: Broadus Foods Snoop Cereal

Also expected to hit shelves in summer 2023 is Snoop Dogg’s new line of cereals, simply called Snoop Cereal. The rapper has joined up with Master P to launch Broadus Foods, a partner of Post Consumer Brands and named after Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus himself. The cereal, which comes in the flavors Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, Cinnamon Toasteez, and Frosted Drizzlerz, has the stated missionto build economic empowerment and to add diversity to grocery stores with Black-owned breakfast food.” A portion of the sale of each box of Snoop Cereal will go toward supporting organizations that work to address homelessness and food insecurity.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: Denise Truscello / Contributor (Getty Images)

Almost as iconic as Snoop Dogg’s music career is his longtime friendship with restaurateur, entrepreneur, and home cooking expert Martha Stewart. The two co-hosted the talk show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1 from 2016-2017, featuring celebrity guests Tiffany Haddish, Matthew McConaughey, and The Jonas Brothers, to name a few. The pair cooked up a number of dishes throughout the run of the show, including fried chicken and lobster, and of course, the cocktails flowed. The series has made occasional appearances on the airwaves in the years since, most recently as a challenge show.

INDOGGO Gin

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: agwilson (Shutterstock)

INDOGGO, Snoop Dogg’s “laid-back California style” gin, hit the market in 2020, and given that he’s the Guinness record holder for making the world’s largest gin and juice, this venture just makes perfect sense. Of course, paying homage to his 1994 hit “Gin and Juice,” this “remix” is described as having strawberry and citrus flavors that are smooth like the D.O. Double G.” The vividly purple bottle is hard to miss on shelves and sells for $28.99 for 750mL.

$4.20 meal at Jack in the Box

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: Photos: (left) Smith Collection/Gado, (right) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

On track with his other munchies-focused product launches, Snoop Dogg collaborated with Jack in the Box to create “Merry Munchie Meals” back in 2017. The meals were created to coincide with California’s legalization of recreational marijuana and were (of course) priced at $4.20. The combos were a stoner’s delight and included 3 chicken strips, 2 tacos, 5 mini churros, French fries, onion rings, and a small drink.

Beyond Meat

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Screenshot: Beyond Meat / YouTube

Snoop Dogg has, for the past several years, been an occasional collaborator with Beyond Meat, and in many ways he’s the company’s ideal celebrity spokesperson: He is not vegan but enjoys plant-based meat alternatives, a stance perfectly in keeping with Beyond’s mission to attract omnivores. In early 2020, Snoop helped bring The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich to Dunkin’, and Beyond has a recipe for Snoop’s Beyond Tailgate Dogg on its website.

Hot Doggs (maybe?)

Image for article titled 10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World
Photo: A.PAES (Shutterstock)

The possibility of Snoop-branded hot dogs is a very real one, despite no formal announcement coming from Snoop Dogg himself. At the end of 2021, the rapper’s attorneys applied for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs” with the understanding that it will be used to sell hot dogs and other sausages. This potential venture is about more than just perfect marketing based on his stage name—Snoop has put some thought into hot dogs. Asked by The Takeout if he thought a hot dog was a sandwich, he replied: “The Boss Dogg knows every type of dog. And a hot dog ain’t a sandwich. It’s a hot dog.”

