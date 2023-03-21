10 Times Snoop Dogg Ruled the Food World

When you think about plant-based meat, rosé, or breakfast cereal, your mind might not immediately call up 17-time Grammy nominee Snoop Dogg, but maybe it should. The rapper/actor/TV personality/business mogul has quietly made a mark on the food and beverage world over the past decade. Quietly, but not silently.

From product launches to brand partnerships, Snoop Dogg has extended his cred beyond the music industry, whether by lending his image to successful products or rolling out entirely new ones. Let’s look back at all the times Snoop has focused on edibles of all kinds.