Snoop Dogg has a new gin to pair with your favorite juice

Snoop Dogg performing at the Super Bowl Music Fest, January 2020 Photo : John Parra ( Getty Images )

In 2020, the average pop culture consumer is as likely to know Snoop Dogg by his many business ventures as his music and acting career. The media personality has a Wikipedia page a mile long, and it’s one that’s worth consulting every time there are new Snoop Dogg developments, because you’re bound to run across something you forgot or never knew about his 30 tireless years in the spotlight. Here’s another one for the pile: he has announced the release of INDOGGO, a “laid-back California style” gin hitting the market this fall.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” said Snoop Dogg in a press release shared with People magazine. “When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.” (Look, we know this is all just marketing pablum, but there’s something really delightful about marketing pablum that you can imagine being read aloud in Snoop Dogg’s voice.)

Snoop Dogg with his INDOGGO gin Image : PR Newswire

INDOGGO is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits, and the “juiciness” comes from the product’s strawberry and citrus flavors. “It tastes different from any other gin in the world,” Snoop Dogg said to People. Its vivid purple bottle will certainly stand out on store shelves.

The product can be found in California liquor stores starting at the end of September, with a nationwide rollout thereafter (some areas might not get it until 2021). The suggested retail price is $29.99 for a 750ml bottle. That might vary by location, but in Chicagoland, that’s a few bucks more expensive than the going rate for, say, a bottle of Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin.