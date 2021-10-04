When a Florida man refused to pay for a gold-plated steak he didn’t order, Salt Bae called the cops

No matter the quality of the food, you are not going to a Salt Bae restaurant just to eat. You are going to be seen, take selfies, and tell the world that you’re eating at the kind of establishment that attracts the sexiest of sexy people. You go to experience what happens when normal food is made classy. That’s what Florida man Duane Miranda expected when he visited the Miami location of Mr. Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in late 2019. What he didn’t expect was that all that classiness would land him a surprise four-figure bill and a brush with the police.

Miranda’s table had ordered (among many other things) two Tomahawk ribeyes and a rack of lamb, which should only have amounted to a few hundred dollars. But the bill for these items was $3,000 because Nusr-Et insisted the table had ordered them “golden”—that is, the meats were covered in a layer of 24-karat gold. When Miranda refused to pay for the golden upgrades, the restaurant called the cops. Check out Miranda’s scathing Yelp review recounting the experience, and read more about the whole debacle here.