Salt Bae might have let his sausage fly in Instagram video

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Nusret Gökçe: King of Core Strength, father of 13, and sodium-sprinkling sex symbol better known as Salt Bae. So what’s he been up to? Opening new global outposts of his Nusr-Et steakhouse empire, workin’ his goods on the ’gram, and dealing with Turkish police over some indecent exposure charges.

According to Turkish news site T24, prosecutors have launched an investigation into a video posted to Gökçe’s Instagram account in which he shows off some of the amenities of the Park Hyatt Hotel Istanbul, which he purchased for $80 million back in 2019. In the video—which this intrepid reporter has been unable to locate despite multiple hours of examining Mr. Bae’s Instagram feed—Gökçe showcases the hotel’s elegantly decorated guest rooms, its stunning views of the Istanbul skyline, and the luxurious poolside area. According to a complaint by a social media user, the video goes on to show a bathrobe-clad Salt Bae gleefully leaping into a bed, which is when his own amenities supposedly make a fleeting appearance.

An unnamed Turkish citizen turned to authorities to file a complaint citing distress, stating that the video “damaged public morals.” While I have not viewed the video in question—it’s possible that it has been removed due to such complaints—I can say that I watched the first ten seconds of this video no less than than 50 times, and may go for another 50 today as I once again eschew exercise in favor of the warm embrace of my couch.