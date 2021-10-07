We hadn’t heard from Pepsi in a few months. We were starting to get a little worried, especially since the brand pummeled us with a series of novelty cola releases over the last year. But Pepsi wasn’t dead—Pepsi was resting. And now the cola brand is back to rise like a leviathan from the fizzy depths with another weirdo soda creation: A Pepsi and Cracker Jack mashup, just in time for World Series season.

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, Pepsi x Cracker Jack combines “the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors” in Cracker Jack. The collab also features a “Cracker Jack-style prize” in the form of peel-off temporary tattoos attached to each can, which is... nice?

Here’s the thing: the campaign involves another convoluted beverage giveaway. And like any confusing sweepstakes, there are some rules. There are only 2,000 Pepsi x Cracker Jack cans available, and the limited-edition beverage is only accessible through a supremely embarrassing social media contest. Here’s how to enter:

1. Post a video to Twitter or TikTok singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

2. Add the hashtags #PepsiSingToScore and #Sweepstakes to the post.

3. Whisk yourself away to a secluded mountain hideaway before your respected peers can see the video.

If you win, you’ll get a single Pepsi x Cracker Jack can in a specially designed box “reminiscent of old-school Cracker Jack packaging,” along with three packs of Cracker Jack. And if you’re one of three lucky grand prize winners, you’ll receive a premium “Collector’s Kit” that includes a brand-new baseball glove along with tickets to a final series game.



As a reminder, this news comes days after we reported that the novelty beverage market is booming, with more and more customers trying out “shock beverages” to assuage their fear of missing out. But while some novelty beverages leave something to be desired, this one actually sounds... really good. I’ve tried few of Pepsi’s strange new creations, including the revived Pepsi Blue and Pepsi Apple Pie, and they’re generally quite tasty. The only question: are you willing to flay yourself bare and sing a little ditty on social media for a shot at trying the stuff? I’ll leave that up to you, slugger.