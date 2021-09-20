I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, “It’s Monday morning, and I could really go for an ice-cold, fizzy beverage that tastes just like a roasted turkey.” Oh, that’s not what you’re thinking? Too bad, sucker—Jones Soda is reviving its gag-inducing Turkey and Gravy craft soda whether you like it or not.

TIME reports that the Seattle-based craft soda company originally launched the Turkey and Gravy flavor in 2004. (We tested the company’s similar Christmas variety pack back in 2007; most of the flavors were spectacularly bad.) Since then, the company has made a few attempts to revive the flavor, including launching a seemingly fruitless petition in 2017. But now, per Adweek, Jones is relaunching the beverage with a slightly tweaked formula designed to mimic the Thanksgiving meal as closely as possible. “We’ve taken enough of a breather from this flavor, and we think this is the right time to bring it back,” Jones Soda CEO Mark Murray told Adweek.

Murray may have a point. First, 2021 is shaping up to be a year of viral food and beverage TikTok challenges—and there’s nothing TikTok loves more than a foul-tasting novelty product. Of course, we also live in a chaotic era, which seems like the perfect time to introduce an undeniably chaotic beverage.

Plus, as Adweek points out, Jones has long partied in the novelty flavor realm, launching peanut butter and jelly soda, bacon soda, and even a salmon soda. “It all sounds absurd,” Murray told Adweek. “But it’s unique and different and funny, and it makes people remember who you are.”

Either way, if you’re interested, you can snag the “intentionally challenging” Turkey and Gravy soda at select retailers in the U.S. this week. Jones is only releasing 35,000 bottles of the stuff, which means you’ll need to act fast if you want to snag one. It’s not currently available on the company’s web store, but we’ll keep an eye out. Taste test, anyone?