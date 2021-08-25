I know you’re probably tired of hearing about food TikTok, but it’s here to stay. And of course, like with any social media platform, brands are here to clown around for attention. Most recently, Domino’s Australia used TikTok to advertise an unusual pizza that got the chain’s customer base a little riled up, CNN reports.

The video, which you can watch here, involves a few things—most notably, a watermelon. The video shows a circular slice of watermelon being topped with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni; after a trip through the oven, it comes out piping hot with the cheese melted. Honestly, it looks pretty nice—but looks can be deceiving, especially considering the fact that the product is a watermelon crust pizza. The taste tester at the end isn’t impressed, and makes a face as he’s taking a bite.

The brand was inspired by another TikTok user, Oliver Paterson, who goes by @elburritogrande. He posted a video about watermelon crust pizza a few months ago. His version differs in that he grilled the watermelon for a few minutes on each side to get some moisture out before baking the thing. He also uses barbecue sauce (I’m guessing because it’s sweeter), and declares that he actually likes the final product. I’m not sold on the barbecue sauce idea, because that seems too sweet, but that’s probably just me being boring.

I do have to say, however, that Domino’s international iterations have some pretty amazing toppings. Australia even has a Peking duck pizza, so maybe we’re the chumps here for not being more open-minded. I think the most adventurous things I’ve ever seen on an American Domino’s menu were taco or cheesesteak pizzas, which just don’t seem as flashy. Regardless, there’s no mention on whether or not the watermelon pizza will ever be released to the public, but my guess is it’s a resounding no.