Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

We might not have baseball, but at least there’s peanuts and Cracker Jack

Marnie Shure
Filed to:baseball
baseballstadium foodcoronavirus
4
Save
Illustration for article titled We might not have baseball, but at least there’s peanuts and Cracker Jack
Photo: Amy Brothers/ The Denver Post (Getty Images)

Right now, a lot of us are dealing with the low-key cruelty of our phones’ “TimeHop” app, which shows the photos on one’s camera roll from one year ago, two years ago, etc. This time last year, my phone reminds me, I took seemingly every picture at Chicago White Sox games, where I spent most of the spring and summer consuming hypersalted popcorn, foil-wrapped hot dogs, and precarious pints of beer in proximity to the action on the field. It will suck not to do those things in 2020. But if you live in Richmond, Virginia, there might be hope for you yet.

Advertisement

The local NBC affiliate reports that the Richmond Flying Squirrels, a local minor league baseball team, is offering curbside pickup for ballpark food at The Diamond, debuting a concept it’s calling Funnville Foodie Fridays. It’ll feature all the usual ballpark greatest hits such as hot dogs, brats, burgers, Squirrelly Fries, and chicken tenders, but perhaps best of all is this detail about the beverage menu: “The Flying Squirrels’ new official beer, Richmond Rally Cap, as well as the team’s new wine, Feelin’ Squirrelly, will also be available for pick-up for customers 21 and older.” Who wouldn’t want to sip on a glass of Feelin’ Squirrelly? That sounds like everything I’ve ever wanted wine to be.

The first Funnville Foodie Friday will take place this Friday, May 22, and those interested in placing an order have until Wednesday afternoon to do so. The contactless pickup procedure seems pretty well thought-out, too, with vehicles being directed to their precise pickup location within the parking lot on (of course) Squirrels Way.

Advertisement
Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

These tips for reusing coffee grounds and eggshells will make you feel like a real homesteader

Support restaurants by calling them directly—but be careful about which number you dial

How one restaurant scammed DoorDash and made a tidy profit

Chuck E. Cheese, master of disguise, poses as a local pizza joint online