Chill-Chasing Corn Chowder

Photo : Juanmonino ( Getty Images )

You probably already have most of the ingredients for this chowder in your kitchen somewhere—potatoes, frozen corn—making it an easy dinner when you’re out of everything else. You can swap in veggie broth for chicken broth for a vegetarian option, and you can even make it in the summer in the slow cooker when you don’t want to turn on the oven. And as we enter cold and flu season, remember that making corn chowder is a great way to let an ailing someone know how much you care about them. Get the recipe here.

