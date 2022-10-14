Kale

This one is the one that will keep me alive forever, right? There are lots of varieties of kale and, if you cook it wrong, it tastes very bitter, like how I feel about all the press that this silly leaf has gotten. However, if you cook it with bacon, the right amount of salt, or some lemon and garlic, it’s really quite good. It’s often used raw in salads, but if you go that route, you have to shred it, otherwise it’s too much to gnaw through. It’s also a popular addition to a green smoothie and you can air-fry it into crispy seasoned c hips. For best results, massage it first.