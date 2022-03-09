If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, a handful of spinach damn well better repel telemarketers. Vegetables are a crucial part of a healthy diet, with a proven positive impact on everything from blood pressure to digestion. We all know the importance of eating our veggies; even so, it can be surprisingly tricky to eat the recommended 2.5 cups of vegetables per day, especially if you’re not wild about the taste of nature’s candy. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to sneak vegetables into everyday dishes. You might not taste them, but you’ll still reap the benefits.