Cook your bacon in the oven

We all have our favorite ways to cook bacon. There are the basics, like pan-frying, microwaving, and air-frying, but we swear by baking it in a conventional oven. With most of the other methods, you can only cook smaller batches at a time, which is fine for one or two people, but sheet pan bacon can feed a bigger crowd. The strips cook much more evenly, and elevating the bacon above the pan on a baking rack keeps it out of its own grease, letting you control the level of crispness. Plus, no stovetop splatter. Are you convinced yet?