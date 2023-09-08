DiGiorno’s Debate-Sparking Stunt Pizza Actually Sounds Amazing

What “ should” or “ should not” be on a pizza is a topic of debate from coast to coast. Some contend that certain toppings have no place on a sauce-covered crust while others consider a pie a blank canvas ready to be decorated with whatever ingredient the heart desires. DiGiorno, the not-delivery pizza, has just placed itself in the latter category.

The new DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza takes two of the world’s most divisive pizza toppings and places them side by side on one pie for maximum debate fuel . The controversial pizza is engineered to enrage, containing creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a half-and-half split of sliced dill pickles and chunks of pineapple.

“We know consumers love to debate pizza toppings, especially pineapple and pickles, and we’re excited to see how pizza lovers will react to this latest creation,” said senior brand manager Kimberly Holowiak in the announcement.

DiGiorno’s gambit , obviously meant to attract waves of pickle and pineapple fanatics alike , is being offered as an exclusive weekly drop throughout the month of September while supplies last. To grab your own slice, you’ll have to go to shopdigiorno.goodnes.com.

This is not DiGiorno ’s first venture into a cheekily themed pizza. Ahead of college basketball season, the brand released a pizza piled high with a variety of onions, including caramelized yellow onions, red onions, and green onions. The company named this offering the Cry Pie to help fans mask their heartbreak if their team lost.

While the launch of the pizza is likely more calculated marketing stunt than genuine entry into the market , what’s most surprising is how enticing this pizza actually sounds. It’s 2023, so I think we can all agree to have grown up a bit and accepted that Hawaiian pizza is a respectable concept. Thanks to the most recent season of Stranger Things, pineapple and ham have finally gained the open acceptance they deserve.

Normally, however, pineapple is spread across a pizza atop the usual tomato-based sauce, but this DiGiorno pie has a creamy garlic sauce. This is likely done to comple ment the pickle side of the pizza. Pickles, by the way, have also gained widespread popularity to the point where they are no longer just having a moment, they are here to stay and be celebrated. In fact, to this writer’s intense disappointment, Pizza Hut recently tested a pickle pizza of its own at a single restaurant location in New York, which was sauced with Buttermilk Ranch. But how do those notes play with pineapple?

T he proof is always in the pudding, so we’ll have to taste it for ourselves and see . Bring on the pineapple and pickles.