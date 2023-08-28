Yes, (Some) NFL Stadiums Serve Great Vegan Food

Football isn’t exactly known for being vegan-friendly . I mean, it’s played with a ball made of cow leather, that ball i s (inaccurately) referred to as a pigskin , and the most popular Super Bowl menu item is chicken wings. Given all this, you wouldn’t think animal-free offerings would be even a blip on anyone’s radar.

But PETA (that’s People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, if you’ve somehow never heard of it ) recently highlighted its top five vegan-friendly NFL stadiums, and the list is encouraging. I f you think vegan football fans need to subsist on fries, plain tortilla chips, and popcorn alone, we’re pleased to report that times have changed.

PETA’s top five vegan-friendly NFL stadiums for 2023

PETA says that these stadiums have plenty of good vegan options to choose from at the concession stand :

Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta Falcons)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts)

Ford Field (Detroit Lions)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders)

The best vegan food at NFL stadiums

It’s not just Beyond or Impossible burgers being served at these stadiums, though those are, of course, offered at some of them. (Note that not all plant-based burgers can be labeled “vegan” if they’re prepared on the same flattops as meat.) Mercedes-Benz Stadium offers a vegan hot dog with vegan cheese sauce and baked beans, as well as a Buffalo cauliflower wrap.

Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, offers a vegan jackfruit curry dish, which sounds pretty promising , as jackfruit serves as a decent meat substitute. Headquarters of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, slings vegan chicken tenders and fajitas, while Ford Field, where the Detroit Lions play, also goes the jackfruit route by offering it in a sandwich.

Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders play, sells vegan slices of both pizza and cake (Funfetti, even), along with a vegan Beyond bratwurst. And if your local stadium isn’t on this list, chances are there’s at least one good option available, even if you have to nose around for it. For instance, the vegan sloppy joe at Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium sounds pretty interesting to me.

Even in the recent past, it would have been hard to imagine purchasing jackfruit curry at an American sporting event . But it’s 2023, and as vegan options improve across the board, it’s looking like everyone can cheer for their team while holding their preferred version of a hot dog.