Add these snacks to your Super Bowl spread

3-Ingredient Chili Cheese Dip

Photo : Marnie Shure

There’s a whole lot we can say about this three-layer dip, but all you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday is just how easy it is to make: in a baking dish, spread one brick of cream cheese into an even layer, pour in a can of turkey chili, and sprinkle a bag of shredded cheddar on top. Microwave until the cheddar is melted. That’s it. Seriously. If it sounds basic, rest assured that this stuff is more than the sum of its parts. There’s a good chance you already have the ingredients you need, so why not give it a try this weekend? Get the recipe for 3-Ingredient Chili Cheese Dip here.