It seems the internet has once again rediscovered the wonders of roasted chickpeas. Welcome, newcomers! You are no doubt enjoying your new life as someone who gets plenty of fiber, and you should be proud of that. Good for you, making excellent decisions.



Advertisement

Aside from the fiber and flavor, one of the best things about roasted chickpeas is how easy it is to make this snack. Seriously. Even if you don’t know a damn thing about cooking, you can make these as long as you have access to a can opener and an oven. Or, better yet, an air fryer! Air fryers (which are just mini convection ovens) do a bang-up job of crisping chickpeas in record time.

This recipe is for the most basic type of roasted chickpea. Once you have that base, you can take your chickpeas in any direction you please. Sprinkle them with garlic powder, curry powder, or any other spices you love. Plus, once you have the method down, you can adjust this recipe to fit any sort of bean; all you’ll need to do is adjust the timing.

Basic Roasted Chickpeas

Canned chickpeas

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Your choice of spices (optional)

Pour the canned chickpeas into a strainer in the sink, then rinse thoroughly with cold running water. Shake the strainer to remove as much water as you can, then put the chickpeas on either a large plate or sheet pan lined with a clean kitchen towel.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Get Stuff Done Productivity Planner Plan your way into the new year

This planner is basically a super bullet journal, with undated calendars so you can live the same day as many times as you want and lots of helpful templates to track all your healthy new habits. Buy for $20 at Amazon

Blot any excess water off the chickpeas without squashing them, rubbing off any loose, papery skins. Put the chickpeas in the refrigerator to air dry as you preheat either your oven or air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the oven/air fryer is ready, toss the chickpeas with a splash of olive oil and a big pinch of kosher salt until well coated. Put the chickpeas on a foil-lined baking sheet or in the basket of your air fryer. To cook in the oven, roast the chickpeas for 20-30 minutes, shaking the pan every 5 minutes or so to ensure they crisp evenly.

Advertisement

Cooking in an air fryer will speed up the process considerably, but because different models of air fryers cook at different speeds, it’s important to keep an eye on things. Set the timer for 5 minutes, give the chickpeas a shake, then continue cooking in two-minute increments, stopping when the chickpeas are as crisp as you’d like them.

While the chickpeas are still hot, toss them in whatever spices you like, starting with a generous sprinkle and adding more as you see fit. Roasted chickpeas will soften slightly as they sit, so for the crispiest experience, enjoy them warm.