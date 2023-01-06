15 of the Best Non-Alcoholic Beers for Dry January and Beyond

A few years back, I decided to embark on a complete personal and professional reset after quitting a soul- draining corporate job. Part of the reset included clearing my head and pressing pause on my alcohol intake for a year, which was difficult because I have always enjoyed (and been pretty good at) social drinking.

Non-alcoholic beverage options were dismal at the time. Your only options were a sugary mocktail that costs as much as a fully loaded cocktail or a non-alcoholic beer, which was an O’Douls by default . The latter will forever remind me of a neighbor who rode around drinking O’Douls on a rusty ten speed after stacking up a collection of DUIs and misdemeanors.

Times have changed in the absolute best way for the sober and sober-curious crowd. You no longer earn a scarlet letter in social settings for partaking in something like Dry January — N A beer in particular has become a hot commodity. As of August 2022, N A beer accounted for 85.3% of non-alcoholic beverage sales with a market worth $328.6 million, up almost 20% from the year before.

With this shift in attitude toward the alcohol-free lifestyle , beer has gone all-in on the N A game. Macro and craft breweries alike have stepped into the game, so finding a tasty option is no longer like finding a needle in a haystack. These are some of the breweries making top- notch N A beers across the country.