10 Trader Joe’s Products I Buy Every Time

Trader Joe’s is a place known for its constantly updated offerings. Like many fans of the brand, I’m guilty of letting the release of a new Fearless Flyer inspire me to head to my local Trader Joe’s to try whatever’s new, seasonal, and otherwise intriguing. Yet while new items come and go, this grocery store has a core rotation of items that it has consistently carried the entire time I’ve been shopping there—more than 20 years now.
I don’t just mean pantry staples (although Trader Joe’s is reliable for those, too). I’m talking about all those Trader-Joe’s-specific items, like signature sauces and frozen meals, which I’ve come to rely upon as staples in their own right. Here are 10 Trader Joe’s products I pick up every time I shop there, and the ones you’re most likely to find in my pantry on any given day. Hopefully they inspire your next weeknight meal, too.