10 Trader Joe’s Products I Buy Every Time

Trader Joe’s is a place known for its constantly updated offerings. Like many fans of the brand , I’m guilty of letting the release of a new Fearless Flyer inspire me to head to my local Trader Joe’s to try whatever’s ne w , seasonal, and o therwis e intriguing. Yet while new items come and go, this grocery store has a core rotation of items that it ha s consistently carried the entire time I’ve been shopping there—more than 20 years now .

I don’t just mean pantry staples ( although Trader Joe’s is reliable for those , too) . I’m talking about all those Trader-Joe’s-specific items, like signature sauces and frozen meals, which I’ve come to rely upon as staples in their own right. Here are 10 Trader Joe’s products I pick up every time I shop there , and the ones you’re most likely to find in my pantry on any given day . Hopefully they inspire your next weeknight meal, too.