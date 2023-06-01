The sun is peeking out from behind those spring clouds, and the rays are shining down on a bunch of fresh new foods from manufacturers small and large. Whether it’s something sweet to snack on while you lie out on the beach or a handheld to quell your appetite on a long road trip, there’s a lot to look forward to this month.
Many brands have shifted their focus to convenience foods, emphasizing on-the-go enjoyment. Other new releases are just kind of strange. All of these foods, however, are worth getting excited about in June, so let’s take a look at the top ten products to add to your cart this month.