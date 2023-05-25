I am both delighted and brokenhearted to say that Taco Bell’s Enchirito has returned to the menu one more time. I say brokenhearted, because in typical Taco Bell fashion, there’s a ticking clock hovering over the Enchirito’s latest re- release . I’m not entirely sure how much more toying with my heart Taco Bell can do without landing me in fast food therapy.

How to get the Taco Bell Enchirito

Enchirito fans can get this enchilada/ burrito hybrid, gloriously doused in red sauce and melted cheese and filled with seasoned beef and refried beans, either by ordering online or via Taco Bell’s mobile app. There’s been no information released on how long the Enchirito will be around this time, so embrace (read: eat) your beloved while you can.

T he Enchirito’s previous re-releases

The last time the Enchirito came around, it was only here for a scant few weeks at the end of November 2022 . It was revived as the winner of an online poll asking customers to choose between two discontinued Taco Bell items, the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco, where it soundly beat its competitor. Those poor fans of the Double Decker Taco haven’t seen its revival yet.

Taco Bell isn’t in the habit of permanently reintroducing discontinued menu items , with the rare exception of the Mexican Pizza. Frankly, a t this point, we’re all used to this fly-by-night menu reshuffling; a t least it always leave s us with something to look forward to and teaches us to never take anything for granted .

Accompanying the Enchirito on the menu are the new Nacho Fries variant, the Steak Chile Verde Fries, which are topped with a new jalapeño-based green chile sauce, nacho cheese, three cheese blend, Fiesta strips, sour cream, and grilled steak.

Other Taco Bell menu items coming this summer

The two limited-time offerings that have everyone excited are a revival of the Volcano Menu, which features items like the Volcano Taco and Volcano Burrito, which include a signature Lava Sauce. You can expect to see it drop at the end of June.

Next, the Beefy Crunch Burrito will return i n late summer. T his is the one with the storied history of fans banding together to dig it out of Taco Bell’s graveyard of discontinued menu items. This effort eventually worked, so expect to see the burrito full of seasoned rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, seasoned beef, and Flamin’ Hot Fritos in early August.

At this point we are all well aware that this constant roller coaster of super-limited releases is Taco Bell’s modus operandi; indeed, some of us even crave the drama of it all. The Enchirito is out now, so get your fill while you can. Just be prepared to mourn its loss yet again in a month or so.